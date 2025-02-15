Hina Khan's Valentine's Day With Beau Rocky Jaiswal Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Hina Khan, who has been battling stage-3 breast cancer, received the sweetest gift on Valentine's Day from her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Interestingly, the day coincided with Rocky's birthday.

On February 14, 2025, Hina Khan dropped a picture on Instagram where she is seen lying on the bed with a bouquet of fresh white lilies.

The caption read, “This is how my day started. Valentine's Day is also his birthday but he never fails to surprise me. Always makes an effort to make me feel special on this special day reserved for love. He often says every day is a Valentine's Day with you. That is a feeling of warmth for life. My home. Thank you for fixing me. I love you Rocky Jaiswal.”

To this, Rocky Jaiswal commented. “Mera Baccha (My baby).”

Hina Khan celebrated her boyfriend's birthday in the most special way. She uploaded a snap on her Instagram Stories, featuring a delicious sponge cake topped with fruits and fresh cream.

The words “Happy Birthday Rocky”, were written with white icing on a chocolate bar. Rocky Jaiswal appeared in the frame too.

Hina Khan's short but sweet caption said, “Happy Birthday Love (red heart emoji).”

Instagram/ Hina Khan

Earlier this year in January, Hina Khan gave a shout out to Rocky Jaiwal for being her pillar of support.

Rocky had shaved his head following Hina's cancer treatment

Hina Khan shared a carousel of pictures with Rocky Jaiswal.

A part of her long note read, “For the best human I know. He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, to the man who always says 'I GOT YOU.' To the man who is always by my side even if there are a hundred reasons to give up. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on.”

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer in June 2024.