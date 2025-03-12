<i>Celebrity Masterchef</i>: Guest Star Hina Khan On How She Fell In Love With Rocky Jaiswal

The excitement on the Celebrity Masterchef sets is going to go a notch higher as it is all set to welcome Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who are on the lookout for a catering service for their wedding.

One of the judges, chef Ranveer Brar exclaimed, "This is a very big opportunity to curate the menu."

It is a treat for all Hina Khan fans, as she is all set to take a trip down the memory lane, recalling fond memories of her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal and how the two realised their love for each other.

Hina shared, "I met him many years ago on the set of my first show, and he came in to replace someone else as a supervising producer. I wasn't fond of him without even meeting him, I was so judgmental."

She further added, "But he's a charmer, and I was impressed with his way of working. Our connection grew through work, and we became friends for a very long time."

Reacting to the same, Rocky shared, "I think respect came before love. Hina is incredibly dedicated and talented, but I fell for her aptitude. We used to greet each other every day, and we were friends for a long time, but one day, when we hugged and greeted each other, it felt different."

Hina Khan concluded by saying that it was precisely at this moment, that the two realised, this was more than friendship and that they were in love.

Back in June 2024, Hina Khan was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast cancer. Rocky had been standing beside her, rock-solid with his unwavering support and love.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi, which dropped on EPIC ON, on January 16, 2025.