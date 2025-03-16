Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, On Side-Effects Of Chemotherapy: "My Nails Have Become Brittle And Dry"

It goes without saying that Hina Khan is bravely fighting cancer like a true warrior. The actress, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, continues to share her journey on Instagram.

In a recent update, Hina posted about the discolouration of her nails, a common side effect of chemotherapy. On Saturday, she shared a picture of her nails on her Instagram Stories.

Addressing her followers, she wrote, “A lot of you asking about my nails, including some people in my building, I am not wearing any nail polish. Hahahhaha. How can I pray with a nail paint on? Thoda Dimaag Lagaao mere pyaare saathiyon. [Use some brains, my dear companions.]”

Hina Khan added, “Nail discolouration is one of the most common side effect of chemotherapy. My nails have become brittle, dry and some times lift up from the nail bed.. But But Butttttt. You know what's the good part. All of this is temporary..And remember, we are healing. (sic).”

Back in January, Hina Khan posted a heartfelt note for her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal to thank him for being her rock during her cancer battle.

The actress shared how much his love and support mean to her and even revealed that he shaved his head to stand by her side.

Hina Khan wrote, "For the Best Human I know! He shaved his head when I shaved mine, and only let his grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, to the man who always says, 'I GOT YOU,' to the man who is always by my side, even when there are a hundred reasons to give up... to this selfless man who only knows how to hold on."

Read the full note below:

Hina Khan announced her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 through an Instagram post. The actress is best known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.