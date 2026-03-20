After Arijit Singh Quits Playback Singing, His New <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Track Leaves Fans In Tears

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga, Dhurandhar 2, opened with a gigantic number at the box office, sweeping a clean century on the very first day. One of the many things that has once again struck a chord with the audience is the film's music album, particularly Phir Se sung by Arijit Singh, which has fans swooning to it.

About The Song

Phir Se, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Irshad Kamil, has found a place in the hearts of the audience who have seen the film. Especially after Arijit Singh's announcement of retiring from playback singing earlier this year, fans are elated to hear a new song from a film that has created history.

The song delves deep into the emotions of seeing a loved one after a long time. It beautifully reflects the everlasting feeling of love and recognition.

Fan Reactions

What won over the audience is mostly how the song was beautifully placed to elevate the narrative or scene in question.

One person commented, "The placement of this song in the movie (with crying emojis)."

One person got emotional speaking about the scene as he wrote, "Decades later, a bruised and battered Jaskeerat sees his family from a distance. The world knows he's dead. And he knows he'll have to keep it that way."

Someone else said, "In My Opinion This Is The Best Tribute To Arijit Singh."

Another fan commented, "This song gave a perfect ending for Jaskeerat's character in my opinion. The soothing soulful voice of Arijit Singh made the scene more memorable."

Some other comments read, "Arijit touched peak again, I am speechless. Damn sure Shashwat must have told him at which scene this song will come and he delivered with so freaking emotional intensity" and "Rula Diya Bhai Arijit Singh ne theatre mein."

Arijit Singh's Retirement Post

On January 27, Arijit Singh announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

For decades, Arijit Singh has been the voice behind the biggest chartbusters in Hindi cinema. From his breakout song Tum Hi Ho in Aashiqui 2 to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Ranbir Kapoor, Kesariya in Brahmastra, Agar Tum Saath Ho in Tamasha, and Gerua in Dilwale, Arijit Singh has been an irreplaceable voice echoing through iconic Hindi film albums. It indeed is a tragic parting with his fans, who continue to root for him.

Dhurandhar 2 Music

One of the many things that has received rave reviews about the film is its solid background score and album.

Shashwat Sachdev did a stellar job on the music composition for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Blending modern beats with classics, from Ramba Ho to Monica O My Darling, the film has 11 tracks, each elevating the narrative significantly.

Other artists such as Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas also received notable recognition for their powerful music score.

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on 19 March, with paid previews beginning on 18 March. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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