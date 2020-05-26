A Glimpse Of Smriti Khanna's 'Last Picture' With Her Baby Bump

Smriti Khanna shared this image. (courtesy smriti_khanna)

Highlights Smriti Khanna shared a mirror selfie featuring her baby bump

"Priceless moments," wrote Smriti

"Pregnancy," she hashtagged her post

Television actress Smriti Khanna just drove our lockdown blues away with a super cute picture of herself. Smriti just dropped a super adorable picture of herself on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Smriti Khanna looks as cute as a button, as she poses for a mirror selfie with her baby bump. The actress gave birth to her and Gautam Gupta's daughter Anayka in April. Smriti Khanna gave a glimpse of the "last picture" with her baby bump and wrote, "This was the last picture with my baby bump. Anayka came exactly 14 hours after this pic was taken." Smriti also added the hashtags "priceless moments," "baby bump selfie" and "pregnancy" to her post. Take a look:

Smriti keeps sharing adorable snippets of her and husband Gautam Gupta's parent time with Anayka on her Instagram profile. Take a look:

Earlier, Sriti Khanna welcomed their daughter Anayka with a super adorable family picture. In the picture, Smriti and Gautam can be seen sitting on the hospital bed as they hold their daughter. "Our princess has arrived," wrote Smriti Khanna. Take a look:

In a separate post, Gautam also welcomed Anayka with a glimpse of their father-daughter moment. "Daddy's bundle of joy," wrote Gautam.

Smriti and Gautam starred together in Colors TV's soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The couple got married in November, 2017.