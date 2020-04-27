Smriti Khanna's Adorable 'Morning View' Of Gautam Gupta And Baby Daughter. Pic Inside

Smriti Khanna shared this image. (courtesy smriti_khanna)

Highlights Smriti Khanna shared a picture of Gautam Gupta and their daughter

"My morning view," wrote Smriti

They welcomed their daughter on April 13

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have been filling up Instagram with adorable pictures with their newborn daughter. On Monday, the actress shared another super adorable snippet from her home diaries featuring husband Gautam Gupta and their newborn daughter and it is making her Instafam swoon. Treating her Instafam to a snippet of her "morning view," Smriti Khanna shared a picture where Gautam can be seen sleeping while their daughter sleeps on his chest. Aww. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Smriti wrote, "My morning view." She also tagged Gautam Gupta in her story. Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who became parents in coronavirus lockdown, are spending quality time together with their baby daughter. The couple keep sharing super cute snippets of their personal diaries on their Instagram profile. A few days back, Smriti shared an adorable video featuring Gautam's "Friday night jazz with his dancing partner" - their two-day-old daughter. Take a look:

Smriti shared this adorable picture with her daughter from the time when they were coming back from the hospital. "Time to go home. Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes," read her caption. Take a look:

The couple welcomed their daughter with a loved-up family picture on Instagram. "Our princess has arrived," wrote Smriti.

Earlier, Smriti and Gautam trended a great deal for Smriti's birthday post for Gautam. Smriti shared a loved-up video with Gautam and wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted."

Smriti and Gautam starred together in Colors TV's soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. They got married in November, 2017.