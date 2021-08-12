It's Maldives O'Clock For Smriti Khanna. See Her Stunning Pics

Smriti Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: smriti_khanna )

Smriti Khanna, who is vacationing in the Maldives with husband Gautam Gupta and baby daughter Anayka, is making the beach destination look so good. The actress, who flew to the Maldives earlier this week, posted a new set of pictures of herself enjoying every moment of her vacation. She looks gorgeous in a white kaftan in the photos. The shades of blue - the sea and the sky - make the pictures postcard-worthy. Sharing the photos, Smriti Khanna wrote: "Seas the day!" Check out glimpses of the actress' vacation here:

Smriti Khanna has been sharing pages from her vacation diaries on Instagram. A couple of days ago, she posted a video of herself enjoying a floating breakfast in the Maldives. "Everything water," she captioned the clip.

And here's another set of pictures of the actress with her family from the beach destination.

Smriti Khanna often trend on social media for posting ROFL Instagram reels with her husband Gautam and daughter Anayka. We have selected a few for you, take a look. You can thank us later.

The actress celebrated her 31st birthday last month. Pictures from her birthday celebration were sugar, spice and everything nice. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look now:

Smriti Khanna married actor Gautam Gupta in 2017. The couple became parents to Anayka on April 15 last year.

Smriti Khanna has featured in shows like It's Complicated, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nadaniyaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, C.I.D. and Balika Vadhu, among others.