What Smriti Khanna Posted On Baby Daughter Anayka's First Birthday

Smriti Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: smriti_khanna)

Highlights Anayka was born on April 15 last year

"You have been our sunshine in darkness," wrote Smriti for her daughter

"I love you to the moon and back," she added

TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's baby daughter Anayka is one year old now. The actress, on Thursday, posted a video collage for her little bundle of joy that also features a clip of little Anayka from when she was just born. The video is a time-lapse showing Anayka growing up into a cute munchkin. Sharing the clip, Smriti Khanna wrote: "You're the sweetest gift that came during such crazy times. You have been our sunshine in darkness and reminded us that life is so beautiful. I love you to the moon and back a million times over. Happy born day my princess. I'm so blessed to be your mumma."

Smriti Khanna and Gautham Gupta announced their daughter's arrival with adorable posts on social media on April 15.

Just a day ago, Smriti Khanna celebrated husband Gautam's birthday with this post and adorable caption: "Never could imagine there were only 10 million ways to love somebody...Happy birthday my jaan! Love you."

Few days before her first birthday, Anayka achieved this milestone:

Meanwhile, check out some pictures from Anayka's first Holi:

Last year, when a troll on Instagram commented on Smriti Khanna's way of parenting, saying that she "doesn't care about her baby," the actress said in an interview with ETimes: "The trolls started getting personal and they told me that I don't care about my baby. They thought I had started working out and dieting. I had to put an entire video clearing that I have not done anything for my transformation. Maybe my body is such that I did not take time to get back to being closer to my previous weight."

Smriti Khanna has featured in shows like Nadaniyaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Balika Vadhu among others.