Television Actress Smriti Khanna's Pic With Baby Daughter Is Just Too Cute

Adding a new picture to her Instagram diaries, Smriti Khanna shared a photo of herself and her baby daughter from the day they "met" (her word). The television actress and her husband Gautham Gupta welcomed their little bundle of joy last month and since then, they have been sharing pictures of their daughter on social media. In her latest post, Smriti picked a photo from the hospital and made a promise to her daughter that she will always protect her. The actress wrote: "There will never be a day, like the day you were born... Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I promise to love you and protect you till my last breath. #TheDayWeMet."

Smriti Khanna and Gautham Gupta announced their daughter's arrival with adorable posts on social media on April 15. Sharing a family photo from the hospital, Smriti's wrote: "Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020" while Gautam posted a photo of himself holding his "bundle of joy" and expressed his happiness on social media like this: "Daddy's bundle of joy."

Earlier, Smriti Khanna shared a picture from her postpartum period and wrote: "Amazed at what the human body can do! First pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I'll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one."

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta co-starred in TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The duo later got married in November, 2017.