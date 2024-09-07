Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Welcome Second Child, A Baby Girl. See Post

Actress Smriti Khanna and her husband Gautam Gupta welcomed their second child - a baby girl. The couple announced the good news on social media. They shared a picture of their eldest daughter Anayka holding her baby sister in her arms. Sharing the image on Instagram, she wrote, "Anayka's wish for a little sister, her Gudiya, has come true, and our family is now complete 05.09.2024.

The couple announced the pregnancy in April this year by dropping some adorable pictures on social media. In the photos, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta can be seen posing with their daughter Anayka and their pet dog Lucas. Smriti looks pretty as she flaunts her baby bump in a strapless pink dress. Gautam, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in his casual best. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Smriti shared that she is all set to enter her second trimester. She also revealed that the baby is due in September this year.

The caption read, “After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing."

Smriti added, "Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We've dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you."

"Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn't be more excited to meet our newest love. Here's to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September ‘24 it is!" she concluded.

For the unversed, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta first crossed paths on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and got married in 2017. They welcomed their first child in 2020.