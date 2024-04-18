Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Announce Second Pregnancy. See Post

Smriti Khanna shared this image. (courtesy: smriti_khanna)

Actress Smriti Khanna and her husband Gautam Gupta are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news with their fans by dropping some adorable pictures on social media. In the photos, parents-to-be Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta can be seen posing with their daughter Anayka and their pet dog Lucas. Smriti Khanna looks pretty as she flaunts her baby bump in a strapless pink dress. Gautam, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in his casual best. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Smriti shared that she is all set to enter her second trimester. She also revealed that the baby is due in September this year.

The caption read, “After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing."

Smriti added, "Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We've dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you."

"Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn't be more excited to meet our newest love. Here's to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September ‘24 it is!" she concluded.

For the unversed, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta first crossed paths on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and got married in 2017. They welcomed their first child in 2020.