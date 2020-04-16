TV Couple Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Welcome Baby Girl. See Pic

Smriti Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: smriti_khanna )

Congratulations, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta! The television couple are now parents to a baby girl. Smriti gave birth to the couple's daughter, their first child, on Wednesday. The actress shared the good news with her fans on social media and posted a really adorable family photo, which featured her and Gautam holding their little daughter. Sharing the photo from the hospital, Smriti's captioned it like this: "Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020." Gautam, on the other hand, expressed his happiness by sharing a photo of himself holding his "bundle of joy" on social media. He wrote: "Daddy's bundle of joy." Take a look at the pictures of the couple's baby girl:

Soon after Smriti Khanna announced the arrival of her daughter, wished poured in from her friends and colleagues. Film and television personalities such as Dia Mirza, Radhika Madan, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kishwer M Rai, Shiny Dixit, Neha Saxena, Shakti Arora, Mahhi Vij, Ankitta Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Abhishek Kapur among others sent their wishes in the comments section.

A couple of days ago, Smriti Khanna trended big time on social after she shared a loved-up birthday post for Gautam Gupta. "I love doing life with you and can't wait to share parenthood with you now. I love you so much, baby. P.S - Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it'll arrive anytime now," an excerpt from her birthday note read.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta co-starred in TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The duo later got married in November, 2017.