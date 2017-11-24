At Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta's Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira, Sussanne Khan

After a day wedding, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta hosted a dinner at their Mumbai residence

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 24, 2017 13:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta's Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira, Sussanne Khan

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shahid and Mira only attended the after party
  2. Dia Mirza attended the wedding and after party
  3. Sussanne Khan was also in attendance
Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are among the many celebrities who got married this week. Smriti and Gautam, who got married on November 23, now share their wedding date with actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan, who also got hitched yesterday. Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were in attendance at the day wedding ceremony. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-stars also hosted an after party at their Mumbai residence in the evening, which was attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among the other wedding guests from the day. At the after party, Smriti wore a pick suit with gotapatti detail while Gautam wore a dark blue kurta with pathani salwar.

Take a look at pictures from the after party:
 
smriti khanna gautam gupta ndtv

Mira Rajput made a spectacular comeback (after the monochrome flared-pants fiasco) in a royal blue satin sari. Shahid Kapoor complemented her look in black:
 
shahid mira ndtv

For Dia Mirza, it was the perfect day to wear this dainty Anamika Khanna dress:
 
dia mirza ndtv

Sussanne looked bright at the after party.
 
sussanne khan ndtv

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got opted for a day wedding, for which the bride wore a soft pink embellished lehenga while the groom wore a pastel blue sherwani. Dia Mirza, Sussanne, Mukesh Chhabra and Karanvir Bohra shared pictures:
 
 

Happiness always @smriti_khanna and @mistergautam

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on


 
 

Dost ki shadi @mistergautam @smriti_khanna

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on


 
 

United colours of joy...Happy thanksgiving #mylittlemen #energybars #gothswedding #ray #ridza #zee

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on



Here's a video of the bidai:
 
 

So happy for both of them @mistergautam and @smriti_khanna

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on



Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. As of now Smriti plays a negative role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Gautam Gupta is the brother of businessman Gaurav Gupta, who is married to actress Mandana Karimi. Mandana and Gaurav are living separately and the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress was not invited to her brother-in-law's wedding.

Trending

smriti khanna gautam gupta weddingshahid kapoor mira rajputsussanne khan

................................ Advertisement ................................