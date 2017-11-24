At Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta's Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira, Sussanne Khan

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are among the many celebrities who got married this week. Smriti and Gautam, who got married on November 23, now share their wedding date with actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan, who also got hitched yesterday. Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were in attendance at the day wedding ceremony. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-stars also hosted an after party at their Mumbai residence in the evening, which was attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among the other wedding guests from the day. At the after party, Smriti wore a pick suit with gotapatti detail while Gautam wore a dark blue kurta with pathani salwar.
Take a look at pictures from the after party:
Mira Rajput made a spectacular comeback (after the monochrome flared-pants fiasco) in a royal blue satin sari. Shahid Kapoor complemented her look in black:
For Dia Mirza, it was the perfect day to wear this dainty Anamika Khanna dress:
Sussanne looked bright at the after party.
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got opted for a day wedding, for which the bride wore a soft pink embellished lehenga while the groom wore a pastel blue sherwani. Dia Mirza, Sussanne, Mukesh Chhabra and Karanvir Bohra shared pictures:
my friend, my brotha @mistergautam and his beautiful bride @smriti_khanna .............Welcome to the happy double life, the grass this side is so green, it Just needs you both to constantly walk on it, nurture it and admire it and you will have a garden of eden God bless you both. Be the best couple the eorld has seen. #omnamahshivaya
Here's a video of the bidai:
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. As of now Smriti plays a negative role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Gautam Gupta is the brother of businessman Gaurav Gupta, who is married to actress Mandana Karimi. Mandana and Gaurav are living separately and the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress was not invited to her brother-in-law's wedding.