At Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta's Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira, Sussanne Khan

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are among the many celebrities who got married this week. Smriti and Gautam, who got married on November 23, now share their wedding date with actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan , who also got hitched yesterday. Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were in attendance at the day wedding ceremony. Theco-stars also hosted an after party at their Mumbai residence in the evening, which was attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among the other wedding guests from the day. At the after party, Smriti wore a pick suit withdetail while Gautam wore a dark bluewithTake a look at pictures from the after party:Mira Rajput made a spectacular comeback (after the monochrome flared-pants fiasco) in a royal blue satin sari. Shahid Kapoor complemented her look in black:For Dia Mirza, it was the perfect day to wear this dainty Anamika Khanna dress:Sussanne looked bright at the after party.Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got opted for a day wedding, for which the bride wore a soft pink embellishedwhile the groom wore a pastel blue. Dia Mirza, Sussanne, Mukesh Chhabra and Karanvir Bohra shared pictures:Here's a video of theSmriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of. As of now Smriti plays a negative role in. Gautam Gupta is the brother of businessman Gaurav Gupta, who is married to actress Mandana Karimi. Mandana and Gaurav are living separately and theactress was not invited to her brother-in-law's wedding.