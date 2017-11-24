At Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta's Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira, Sussanne Khan

my friend, my brotha @mistergautam and his beautiful bride @smriti_khanna .............Welcome to the happy double life, the grass this side is so green, it Just needs you both to constantly walk on it, nurture it and admire it and you will have a garden of eden God bless you both. Be the best couple the eorld has seen. #omnamahshivaya

A post shared by . (@karanvirbohra) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:02pm PST