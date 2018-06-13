Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Troll Each Other On Instagram And The Internet's Laughing With Them

If you're one of the thousands following TV actress Smriti Khanna's Instagram account then you must know that her pranks on her actor husband Gautam Gupta are hilarious, per the Internet. In the latest post from her 'couple pranks' series, Smriti gave her prank a DDLJ twist and put on a bright red lipstick and kissed all over Gautam's face. It was their house-help (looking scandalised) who made Gautam realise that his face was covered in lipstick marks. "Hilarious," said one Instagram user while another added: "May your love remains the same... beautiful couple." Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta co-starred in TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi - they both played minor characters.
Highlights
- Smriti and Gautam co-starred in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi
- They've shared several videos of trolling each other on social media
- Smriti married Gautam in November last year
Take a look at Smriti's latest prank here:
Starting in May, Smriti and Gautam shared several instances of their 'couple pranks' most of them were hilarious. One time, Smriti decided to shock Gautam using a scary mask but he got better of her and how:
In another instance, Smriti almost made Gautam believe that she shaved part of his head in his sleep.
And here's another prank, in which Gautam used the 'Freeze' game to spoil Smriti's make-up:
No wonder, the Internet loves this adorable couple.
Smriti Khanna has starred in shows like It's Complicated, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Gautam's headlined the cast of Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, which aired briefly.
CommentsGautam and Smriti got married in November last year and Bollywood bigwigs such as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Sussanne Khan and Dia Mirza attended their wedding.
Gautam is Gaurav Gupta's brother, who is estranged from his actress wife Mandana Karimi. The Bigg Boss alumna accused Gaurav and his family of domestic violence and was not a part of Gautam and Smriti's wedding celebrations.