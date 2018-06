Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Troll Each Other On Instagram And The Internet's Laughing With Them

Smriti Khanna with her husband Gautam Gupta. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

If you're one of the thousands following TV actress Smriti Khanna's Instagram account then you must know that her pranks on her actor husband Gautam Gupta are hilarious, per the Internet. In the latest post from her 'couple pranks' series, Smriti gave her prank atwist and put on a bright red lipstick and kissed all over Gautam's face. It was their house-help (looking scandalised) who made Gautam realise that his face was covered in lipstick marks. "Hilarious," said one Instagram user while another added: "May your love remains the same... beautiful couple." Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta co-starred in TV show- they both played minor characters.Take a look at Smriti's latest prank here:Starting in May, Smriti and Gautam shared several instances of their 'couple pranks' most of them were hilarious. One time, Smriti decided to shock Gautam using a scary mask but he got better of her and how:In another instance, Smriti almost made Gautam believe that she shaved part of his head in his sleep.And here's another prank, in which Gautam used the 'Freeze' game to spoil Smriti's make-up:No wonder, the Internet loves this adorable couple.Smriti Khanna has starred in shows likeand. Gautam's headlined the cast of, which aired briefly. Gautam and Smriti got married in November last year and Bollywood bigwigs such as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Sussanne Khan and Dia Mirza attended their wedding.Gautam is Gaurav Gupta's brother, who is estranged from his actress wife Mandana Karimi. Thealumna accused Gaurav and his family of domestic violence and was not a part of Gautam and Smriti's wedding celebrations.