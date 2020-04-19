A Glimpse Of Gautam Gupta's "Friday Night Jazz With His Dancing Partner"

"Wish you three the best of life," commented Sussanne Khan

A Glimpse Of Gautam Gupta's 'Friday Night Jazz With His Dancing Partner'

Gautam Gupta with his daughter. (courtesy: smriti_khanna )

Highlights

  • Smriti Khanna shared a video
  • It features Gautam Gupta and their newborn daughter
  • Gautam can be seen dancing in the video
New Delhi:

TV actress Smriti Khanna just made our day better. The 29-year-old actress just dropped a super cute father-daughter moment on her Instagram profile and we are going 'aww' at it. Smriti shared a glimpse of actor-husband Gautam Gupta's "Friday night jazz" and guess who his dancing partner for the night is - their newborn daughter. Aww! In the video, Gautam can be seen slowly dancing inside the room holding his daughter, while jazz music plays in the background. The couple, who welcomed their daughter a few days ago, seems to be spending quality parenting time with her. Sharing the video, Smriti wrote, "Friday Night Jazz with his dancing partner." Within minutes of posting, the adorable video was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the video, Sussanne Khan wrote, "So so beautiful! What a moment in time. Big congratulations to you both darling Smriti and Goth.. wish you three the best of life," while Dia Mirza dropped heart emoticons on her post.

Friday Night Jazz with his dancing partner

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

A few days ago, Smriti and Gautam welcomed their baby girl with an adorable Instagram post. Smriti shared a family picture of themselves and wrote, "Our princess has arrived." Gautam shared a picture of himself holding his daughter and wrote, "Daddy's bundle of joy." Take a look:

Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Daddy's bundle of joy!

A post shared by Gautam Gupta (@mistergautam) on

A few days ago, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta trended a great deal for Smriti's birthday wish for Gautam. The actress shared a loved-up post featuring Gautam and wrote an elaborate wish for him, an excerpt of which read, "Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you. Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted."

Smriti and Gautam starred together in Colors TV's soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. They got married in November, 2017.

Comments
Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com