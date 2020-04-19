A Glimpse Of Gautam Gupta's 'Friday Night Jazz With His Dancing Partner'

Gautam Gupta with his daughter. (courtesy: smriti_khanna )

Highlights Smriti Khanna shared a video

It features Gautam Gupta and their newborn daughter

Gautam can be seen dancing in the video

TV actress Smriti Khanna just made our day better. The 29-year-old actress just dropped a super cute father-daughter moment on her Instagram profile and we are going 'aww' at it. Smriti shared a glimpse of actor-husband Gautam Gupta's "Friday night jazz" and guess who his dancing partner for the night is - their newborn daughter. Aww! In the video, Gautam can be seen slowly dancing inside the room holding his daughter, while jazz music plays in the background. The couple, who welcomed their daughter a few days ago, seems to be spending quality parenting time with her. Sharing the video, Smriti wrote, "Friday Night Jazz with his dancing partner." Within minutes of posting, the adorable video was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the video, Sussanne Khan wrote, "So so beautiful! What a moment in time. Big congratulations to you both darling Smriti and Goth.. wish you three the best of life," while Dia Mirza dropped heart emoticons on her post.

A few days ago, Smriti and Gautam welcomed their baby girl with an adorable Instagram post. Smriti shared a family picture of themselves and wrote, "Our princess has arrived." Gautam shared a picture of himself holding his daughter and wrote, "Daddy's bundle of joy." Take a look:

A few days ago, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta trended a great deal for Smriti's birthday wish for Gautam. The actress shared a loved-up post featuring Gautam and wrote an elaborate wish for him, an excerpt of which read, "Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you. Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted."

Smriti and Gautam starred together in Colors TV's soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. They got married in November, 2017.