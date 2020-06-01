Smriti Khanna Reveals Trolls Told Her She 'Doesn't Care About Her Baby'

Smriti Khanna shared this image. (courtesy smriti_khanna )

TV actress Smriti Khanna, who welcomed her daughter Anayka in April this year, in a recent interview with ETimes revealed that she was brutally trolled for working out and was told that she "doesn't care about her baby." Smriti told ETimes: "The trolls started getting personal and they told me that I don't care about my baby. They thought I had started working out and dieting. I had to put an entire video clearing that I have not done anything for my transformation. Maybe my body is such that I did not take time to get back to being closer to my previous weight."

Smriti said that with gyms being shut due the lockdown, she hasn't been working out and that she has been trying to stay fit through yoga. "I haven't started with my workouts. Of course, I go for walks and eat healthy. I am doing a little bit of yoga which is allowed. It's not like I started working out from the next day of my delivery. Anyway, nobody is allowed to go to the gym right now due to the lockdown. I also know that for six weeks after delivery, you can't work out. Everybody's body type, metabolism is different. My body is such that I lose weight very easily. I gained limited weight during my pregnancy. I was not dieting either."

Smriti Khanna welcomed her daughter Anayka in April, this year. She introduced her Instafam to her daughter with an adorable picture along with her husband Gautam. "Our princess has arrived," wrote Smriti Khanna. Take a look:

Smriti and Gautam Gupta co-starred in the show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The couple got married in November, 2017. Smriti has featured in shows like Nadaniyaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Balika Vadhu among others.