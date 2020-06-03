Smriti Khanna Pranked Husband Gautam Gupta So He Pranked Her Back

Smriti Khanna with Gautam Gupta. (courtesy: smriti_khanna )

TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta keep sharing glimpses of their lockdown activities on Instagram and they are just too much fun. In coronavirus lockdown, Smriti and Gautam have been doing it all - from sharing adorable posts with their daughter Anayka to making hilarious videos featuring each other. On Monday, Gautam Gupta Instagrammed a super hilarious video featuring wife Smriti and it is cracking up his Instafam. In the video, Smriti can be seen sleeping while Gautam can be seen waking her up while holding a mirror to her face. Looking at her own reflection right after waking up, Smriti can be seen screaming, to which Gautam can be seen laughing out loud." Gautam shared the video on his profile and wrote, "See I told you, I am not the only one who is scared of you." LOL. He also added the hashtag "couple pranks" to his post. Take a look:

Within minutes, Gautam's video was flooded with comments from his friends and fans. Reacting to the video, Smriti Khanna dropped a comment and hinted that the revenge game is on. She wrote, "Wait for me to actually scare you now."

Smriti and Gautam keep sharing videos featuring each other on their Instagram profiles. On Tuesday, Smriti Khanna shared a video where she pulled a prank on Gautam. "For all you guys who have been waiting for this.. Gautam Gupta, let the battle begin," she captioned the video. Take a look:

Earlier, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta trended a great deal when they welcomed their daughter Anayka with an adorable family picture, on Instagram. "Our princess has arrived," wrote Smriti.

Smriti and Gautam got married in November, 2017. They starred together in Colors TV's soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.