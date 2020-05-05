Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta's 'First Family Pic' With Daughter Anayka - See Her Post

Smriti Khanna shared this photo. (courtesy smriti_khanna)

Television actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have been flooding Instagram with super adorable pictures of their newborn daughter. On Tuesday, Smriti announced their daughter's name with the "first family picture" they had clicked in the hospital. In the picture, Smriti and Gautam can be seen posing for the camera while their newborn daughter looks at Gautam's face. Smriti and Gautam can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Sharing the adorable picture, Smriti wrote her baby's name, "Anayka." She also added the hashtags "family," "first family pic" and "daddy's girl" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Smriti's picture was flooded with comments from her fans. A comment read, "lovely name," while another read, "God bless little Anayka."

Smriti and Gautam keeps sharing snippets of their parent-daughter time on their Instagram profile. A few days ago, Smriti shared an adorable picture of her ring finger with "Gautam" tattooed on with while their baby daughter held the finger. "Gautam Gupta, your fangirls," Smriti Khanna captioned the picture. Reacting to the picture, Gautam commented, "Lovely." Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Smriti and Gautam announced the arrival of their baby girl with a super cute family picture. "Our princess has arrived," wrote Smriti. Gautam also shared a picture of himself holding their daughter and wrote, "Daddy's bundle of joy!" Take a look:

Earlier, the couple trended a great deal for Smriti's birthday post for Gautam. "Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted," read an excerpt from Smriti's post. Take a look:

Smriti and Gautam starred together in Colors TV's soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. They got married in November, 2017.