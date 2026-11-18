RIMCEE 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance intimation of examination city to the applicants of Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026. The NTA is set to conduct the RIMCEE 2026 on December 6 on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

According to the official announcement, registered candidates can download their exam city slip from NTA's official website, exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/. The early intimation of the exam city will help students plan their travel and accommodation in advance for the exam.

Login Details Required

Candidates are required to enter their 'Application Number' and 'Password' to download their RIMCEE City Slip 2026 from the website, exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/.

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Admit Card Not Out Yet

It is important to note that this is not the admit card for entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

The RIMCEE 2026 admit card will be issued in due course, the testing agency stated.

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Helpline Number

The testing agency stated that in case a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for the RIMCEE 2026, he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk at 011-4075 9000/011-69227700 or send an e-mail at rimc@nta.gov.in.

According to the institute's official website, the selection process includes a written examination, viva-voce, and medical examination.