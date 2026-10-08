Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam 2026: Correction Window Opens October 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 on October 9. Candidates who have already submitted their applications will be able to make changes to selected details.

According to an NTA public notice issued on October 7, the correction window will remain open until 11:50 pm on October 11, 2026. Candidates have been advised to check their application forms carefully and make any necessary changes within this period.

RIMCEE 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

The correction facility will be available from October 9 to October 11. NTA has said that this will be a one-time correction facility. Candidates will not get another chance to edit their application forms after the window closes.

Candidates can access the correction facility through the official RIMCEE website at exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/.

Direct link to check the official notification

What Details Can Candidates Change?

NTA has allowed changes to several details in the application form. However, some information cannot be edited.

Candidates cannot change their:

Mobile number

Email address

Present or permanent address

Emergency contact details

Photograph

Candidates can change any one of these details:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

They can also update their Class 7 equivalent details and exam cit, subject to the conditions mentioned by NTA.

The following details can be changed:

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Signature

Candidates who used an identity document other than Aadhaar while registering will also be allowed to update their Aadhaar details.

Additional Fee May Apply

NTA has said that candidates may have to pay an additional fee if a correction changes the examination fee applicable to them. The additional amount can be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI. Any fee already paid by a candidate will not be refunded, even if the correction changes the applicable examination fee.