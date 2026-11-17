NEET Exam Reforms: Several states have recommended giving weightage to Class 12 board exam scores in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), offer more than one attempt a year, and adopt Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The suggestions were given by the states to the Nandan Nilekani-led High Powered Task Force on exam reforms.

A member of the panel, told NDTV on condition of anonymity, that in a recent meeting with all Southern states, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha, it was proposed:

Class 12 marks should be given greater consideration. NEET UG should be conducted more than once a year to reduce the pressure of a single high-stakes examination. Gradual shift from the current pen-and-paper format to computer-based testing (CBT). Setting up at least one examination centre in every district to reduce travel for candidates.

According to the source, only the representatives of Tamil Nadu were opposed to conducting NEET exams in CBT mode.

The committee is expected to meet the representatives from the Northern states soon. The Task Force is expected to submit its recommendations by January 2027.

The committee was constituted as a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. According to the central government, the recommendations of the committee will be used to strengthen the credibility of upcoming examinations through greater use of technology and systemic reforms.