Tamil Nadu conducted the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) under ULLAS (Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram) on November 15. ULLAS, or the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative that focuses on empowering adults aged 15 years and above who missed formal schooling.

According to official information, the programme provides functional literacy, numeracy, critical life skills, and lifelong learning opportunities. The initiative promotes the social integration of the target group and encourages their contribution to national development, according to the central government.

Under the scheme, training, orientations, and workshops are conducted through face-to-face and online modes. Learners access learning materials and develop foundational literacy and numeracy skills. They then appear for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT), followed by evaluation and certification.

Sharing a glimpse of the literacy test on a social media post on X, the Education Ministry stated:

"Around 4.45 lakh learners appear across 23,640 Adult Literacy Centres."

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has defined 'Literacy' as "the ability to read, write, and compute with comprehension, that is, to identify, understand, interpret and create, along with critical life skills such as digital literacy, financial literacy, etc."

According to the central government, India's approach to literacy has evolved from basic reading and numeracy to broader competencies needed to participate in a rapidly changing economy and society. Therefore, in line with NEP 2020, the government has introduced initiatives such as ULLAS and NIPUN Bharat to expand access, strengthen learning outcomes, promote inclusion, and support lifelong learning.

As per official records, the scheme aims to cover five crore learners during 2022-27 with a financial outlay of Rs 1,037.90 crore. ULLAS has about 4.03 crore registered learners and over 52.20 lakh volunteers. As of September 2026, more than 3.3 crore learners have participated in the FLNAT.