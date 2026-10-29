Centre Releases New Guidelines To Strengthen Adult Literacy Across India

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Singh has launched guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) to implement ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP). The centrally sponsored scheme aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The guidelines aim to strengthen the role of teacher education institutions in advancing adult literacy and lifelong learning, contributing to the vision of a fully literate and empowered India.

Highlighting ULLAS's role in promoting adult literacy and restoring learners' dignity and confidence, the minister said the new guidelines would enable student teachers to play a vital role in empowering the nation.

Guidelines For Teacher Education Institutions Under ULLAS

The Guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) under ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram were released at an event attended by student teachers enrolled in National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)-recognised programmes, including Bachelor of Education (BEd), Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Education (MEd), Master of Physical Education (MPEd), and other recognised programmes. These student teachers will participate as volunteer teachers.

Under the guidelines, each student teacher will be required to facilitate literacy and certification for five to eight non-literate learners. Academic credits will be awarded based on the successful certification of learners.

Developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) following extensive consultations with stakeholders, the guidelines also define the roles and responsibilities of the NCTE, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Centre for National Centre for Literacy (CNCL), State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), State Literacy Mission Authorities (SLMAs), district authorities, TEIs and student teachers to ensure effective implementation.

ULLAS - Understanding Of Lifelong Learning For All In Society

ULLAS aims to empower adults aged 15 and above who missed out on formal schooling, helping them integrate into society and contribute to national development.

The programme is implemented in both online and offline modes and is entirely volunteer-based. Volunteer teachers include students from schools, higher education institutions, teacher education institutions, and universities.

Other literate individuals willing to contribute can also volunteer. These include members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), the National Service Scheme (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC), civil society organisations (CSOs), community members, homemakers, Anganwadi workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), and teachers.