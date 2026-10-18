Quick Facts: Lakshadweep Declared Fully Literate Under ULLAS

Quick Facts: Lakshadweep was declared a 100 per cent literate Union Territory on October 11, 2026. The declaration was made by Administrator Praful Patel, marking the achievement of full literacy status under the ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Education congratulated the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on becoming the fifth UT to achieve full literacy under ULLAS.

According to the Department of Education, an initial survey identified 1,113 adult non-literates across the islands. Intensive teaching and assessment drives were subsequently undertaken to equip the identified learners with foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

The department stated that all eligible learners had successfully cleared the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT), enabling the Union Territory to attain full literacy status under ULLAS.

What Is Literacy?

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has defined Literacy as "the ability to read, write, and compute with comprehension, i.e., to identify, understand, interpret and create, along with critical life skills such as digital literacy, financial literacy, etc." It considers 95 per cent literacy in a state or Union Territory (UT) as equivalent to full literacy.

ULLAS Explained

ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram or the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative that focuses on empowering adults aged 15 years and above who missed formal schooling.

The programme provides functional literacy, numeracy, critical life skills, and lifelong learning opportunities. This promotes the social integration of the target group and encourages their contribution to national development.

List Of Fully Literate States and UTs

1. Ladakh

(declared on June 24, 2024)

2. Mizoram

(May 20, 2025)

3. Goa

(May 30, 2025)

4. Tripura

(June 23, 2025)

5. Himachal Pradesh

(September 8, 2025)

6. Chandigarh

(December 31, 2025)

7. Andaman Nicobar Islands

(January 26, 2026)

8. Sikkim

(May 27, 2026)

9. Uttarakhand

(July 8, 2026)

10. Jammu and Kashmir

(September 5, 2026)

11. Lakshadweep

(October 11, 2026)

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025, the literacy rate in urban areas reached 89 per cent for those aged seven years and above, and 88 per cent for those aged five years and above. Among urban residents aged seven years and above, literacy reached 93.1 per cent for males and 84.8 per cent for females.