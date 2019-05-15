MP Board Results Out: Direct Links Here

MP Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 released on mpresults.nic.in

MP Board results 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE has announced the MP Board 10th results and MP Board 12th results. The results will be announced for both Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) students at the same time. The MPBSE results are released on the official results websites of MP Board, www.mpresults.nic.in. More than 20 lakh students are awaiting the MP Board 12th and 10th results. The Board has also announced HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational examination results for this academic year.

61.32 per cent students have passed in class 10 examination. In class 10, pass percentage among girls is 63.69 per cent and among boys is 59.15 per cent.

72.37 per cent students have passed in class 12th examination. Pass percentage for girls is 76.31 per cent and for boys is 68.94 per cent.

MP Board results 2019: How to check

MP Board results 2019: MPBSE 10th and 12th results announced on mpresults.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to download your MP Board results 2019:

Step One: Visit the official website, direct link given above

Step Two: Click on any of the MP Board result link given as below

HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019

HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019

HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019

Step Three: Enter your examination details

Step Four: Submit the details and check your MP Board results from next page.

