Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results Today

Mp 10th result, MP 12th result will be released @ mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Results 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce class 10 and class 12 board exam results today. Class 12th exams in Madhya Pradesh were held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019 while the 10th Class exams were held from March 1 to 27 March this year. The result for both classes will be released simultaneously. Not much time is left and students can expect their result shortly. According to the official results portal, the MP 10th result, MP 12th result, and MP 12th Vocational result will be released at 11 am.

MP Board Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

MP Board had last year too released the results for class 10 and class 12 on the same day. Last year, MP Board 10th and 12th results were announced on May 14 in which 66 per cent students passed in Class 10 and 68 per cent students passed in Class 12.

Reportedly 20 lakh students sat for board examinations conducted by MPBSE this year. This includes approximately 11 lakh students who appeared for 10th board exams.

Students awaiting their MP Board result will be able to check their result from the official website (mpresults.nic.in) using their examination roll number. The result link will also be available on mpbse.nic.in.

The MP 10th result, and MP 12th result will also be available on several private result hosting websites. Students can check their result on these websites as well but are advised to cross-check the same from the official website later.

Board is expected to hold a press conference to announce the results the details of which may be revealed shortly.

