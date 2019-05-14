MP Board Results 2019 Soon; Important Points For Candidates

MP Board results 2019: The results for MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams expected soon

MP Board results 2019: MPBSE or commonly known as MP Board (or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results on May 15. According to reports, the MP Board results will be released on Wednesday. The MP Board results will be announced on the official website of the organisation, mpbse.nic.in and also on the official results partner website hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC), mpresults.nic.in. Last year, The MP Board or MPBSE 10th and 12th results were announced on May 14 in which 66 per cent students passed in Class 10 and 68 per cent students passed in Class 12.

MPBSE 12th Class exams - including VOC - were held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board had conducted MPBSE 10th Class exams from March 1 to 27 March.

MP Board results 2019: Where to check

MP Board results will be released on following links:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the results can be expected from third party portals like examresults, jagran josh and indiaresults etc.

Several other boards, including CBSE, CISCE (which conducts ICSE exams), Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, have announced the Class 10 (also known as SSC or Matric in various parts of the country) and 12th results in last one month. Results are expected soon for other major boards like Maharastra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal.

MP Board results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your MP Board results 2019:

Step One: Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on either of the link given there of MP Board 12th result or MP Board 10th result

Step Three: Enter your examination details

Step Four: Submit the details and check your MP Board results from next page.

MP Board Class 10 exams for which the MP Board results expected soon began on March 1 with third language papers including Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Persian, Arabic, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.

The 10th exams concluded on March 7 with Hindi paper.

The Class 12 general and Vocational MP Board examinations began from March 2 with Special Language Hindi paper and will be concluded on April 2 with Informatic Practices.

The examinations were held in two time schedules; 9 am to 12 afternoon and 1 pm to 4 pm. The morning shift was held for general candidates while the afternoon shifts were held for "Divyang" candidates.

