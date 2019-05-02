MP Board Results 2019 To Be Declared On These Dates; Details Here

MP Board results will be announced on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE or commonly known as MP Board) will release the Class 12 results on May 15 while the Class 10 results will be announced three days later, on May 18. An official from the Board confirmed the dates to NDTV today. The MP Board results will be announced on the official website of the organisation, mpbse.nic.in and also on the official results partner website hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC), mpresults.nic.in. MPBSE 12th Class exams - including VOC - were held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019. The Board had conducted MPBSE 10th Class exams from March 1 to 27 March.

According to an official from the MP Board, said the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS), Bhopal will organise the Ruk Jana Nahi exam for High School Certificate or Class 10 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 students after the results declaration. The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi class 10 and Class 12 exams results will be announced by July which in a way to help the students to not to miss an year. The MPSOS had earlier released its results.

In another related development today, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE released the 12th results today.

MP Board results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your MP Board results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on either of the link given there of MP Board 12th result or MP Board 10th result

Step 3: Enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the details and check your MP Board results from next page.

Class 10 exams began on March 1 with third language papers including Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujrati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Persian, Arabic, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya.

The 10th exams concluded on March 7 with Hindi paper.

The Class 12 general and Vocational MP Board examinations began from March 2 with Special Language Hindi paper and will be concluded on April 2 with Informatic Practices.

The examinations were held in two time schedules; 9 am to 12 afternoon and 1 pm to 4 pm. The morning shift was held for general candidates while the afternoon shifts were held for "Divyang" candidates.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.