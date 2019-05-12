MP Board Expected To Announce 10th, 12th Results On May 15

MP 10th result, MP 12th result will be announced this week

MP Board 10th and 12th results will be released this week. The latest update on MP Board result is that both 10th and 12th board results will be released on the same day, that is on May 15. However, a word from board officials is still awaited. MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the result in a press conference first and then release the same on its official website. Some sources have claimed that the board result will be available by 11 am on May 15.

According to some sources, almost 11.5 lakh students appeared for class 10 exam and 7.5 lakh students appeared for class 12 exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board.

The MP 10th result and MP 12th result will be released on the board's official website - mpbse.nic.in, and the official results portal for exams conducted in Madhya Pradesh - mpresults.nic.in.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2019: How to check?

When the result is announced, students can head over to any of the websites mentioned above and check their MP class 10 result/ MP class 12 result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to the official website mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link provided for 10th result/ 12th result.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2018, MPBSE 10th and 12th results were declared on May 14. Last year, 66 per cent students passed in class 10 and 68 per cent students passed in class 12.

