Madhya Pradesh Board Result Declared; 66% Pass In Class 10, 68% In Class 12

MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the result for class 10 and class 12 students. The result was announced by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and has also been released on the results portal for students. Students can check their result using their examination roll number. The result is available on the official website: www.mpresults.nic.in.



The pass percentage for class 10th students is 66% and pass percentage for class 12th students is 68%. This year government school students have performed better than students from private schools. Government schools have secured 71% pass percentage. Girls again have outnumbered boys. Neemach district has emerged as the best performing district for both class 10 and class 12.



First time in 5 years, the pass percentage has gone above 60% for class 10. The pass percentage this year is 16.68% more than last year. The overall result is better than past few years. Pass percentage for boys in class 10 is 64% and for girls is 69%.



In class 10 result, 39.75% more students in first division, 35% more student in 2nd division, 92% more students in 3rd division. 98 girls and 83 boys are in merit list for class 10. Last year only 25 girls were placed in the merit list.



Two students, Anamika from Vidisha district and Harshvardhan from Shajahanpur, have topped in class 10 state board. Subhash Prasad Patel and Prabhat Shukla from Umariya district have been placed on the second rank.



For class 12, 11% more students are in 1st division and 8.77% more in 2nd division. 41 boys and 62 girls are in the combined merit list for class 12 students.12, 871 students have scored more than 85% and 10,469 SC, ST students have scored more than 75%.



Among class 12 students, Lalit Panchori is Maths topper, Ayushi Dhengula is Commerce topper, Shivani Pawar is Arts topper, and Tamanna Kushwaha is Home Science topper.





How to check MPBSE Class 10, Clss 12 Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website: mpresults.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the relevant result link, i.e. HSC for class 10 and HSSC for class 12.



Step three: Enter your examination roll number.



Enter four: Submit and view your result.



Students are advised to take a printout of the score card and can be used provisionally.



This year, the board has considered the best five subjects and hence even if a student fails in subject but passes in five subjects, he/she will be considered pass in the board exam. This has been done to improve the pass percentage for the board students in the state. In 2017, the pass percentage for class 12 result was 69.86 and it was 51.45 in class 10.



