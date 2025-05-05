MPBSE 10th And 12th Results 2025: Date Out, Students Can Check Their Results On mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 10th and 12th Class Results Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 10th and 12th on Tuesday, May 6, and it is possible that students may receive the notification today. Students will be able to see their results on

the official websites of Madhya Pradesh Board, mpbse.nic.in and on mpresults.nic.in. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) conducted Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 19, and Class 12 exams from February 25 to March 25, 2025. Last year, the results were announced in May 2025, and the trend will continue this year as well.

Nearly 16.60 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th board examinations this year.

How to download MP board class 10th and 12th result

Log on to the official MP Board website mpbse.nic.in

Select the 'MP Board Result' link available on the home page.

Fill out your login details to visit the result portal.

After submitting the details, the MPBSE's respective class Result will be displayed on the screen.

After viewing the result, student can download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

In the MP Board Class 10 exams in 2024, the overall passing percentage was 58.10%. Girls outperformed boys, with a 61.87% pass rate compared to 54.35% for boys. In Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 64.48%, with girls achieving a 68.42% pass rate,

surpassing boys with a rate of 60.26%.

MP Class 10th and 12th Board Results 2025 FAQs