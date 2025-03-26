Madhya Pradesh Board Exams Conclude For Class 10, 12, When To Expect Results?

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) concluded the board exams for Class 10 on March 19, while that of Class 12 ended on March 25, 2025. The board has not yet announced the official date and time for release of MP Board Exam Result 2025, however, the results are expected to be out in April in a press conference.



After its release in a press conference, students will be able to check the results on the official website and via SMS service and Digilocker. Candidates will be able to check their result on the official website: mpbse.nic.in by entering their login credentials such as roll number and application number.

Websites to check MP Board result

mpbse.nic.in

mponline.gov.in

mpresults.nic.in

Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "MP board 10th result 2025 link"

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and application number

Step 4: The Class 10th MP Board result 2025 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your 10th result MP board 2025.

How to Check Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?

NDTV has launched a special page to assist all students who appeared for the board exams this year.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the NDTV results page.

Select the tab specifying the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.

Click "Submit" to view your Class 10 result on the screen.

The board exams for Class 10 began on February 27, 2025, while that of Class 10 started on February 25, 2025.

