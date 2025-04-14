MP Board Results 2025 Expected Soon: When, Where And How To Check

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 in the coming days. Once announced, students will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on the NDTV education portal at ndtv.com/education/results.

The results will be announced through a press conference. Students are advised to keep their roll number, roll code, and admit cards ready to check the results without delay.

The Class 10 exams were held from February 27 to March 21, while the Class 12 exams concluded on April 4.

Although the MP Board has not officially announced the result date, they are expected to be released in April, based on last year's trend. In 2024, the results were declared on April 24, while in 2023, they were announced on May 25.

Passing Marks

To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent in both theory and practical exams.

MP Board Result 2025: How To Check On Official Websites

Visit the MP Board's official websites - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter the required details such as roll number and roll code, then submit.

The MP Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Re-evaluation

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation after the declaration of results. The schedule for re-evaluation applications will be announced along with the results.

Supplementary Exams

Students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to improve their scores through supplementary exams. The schedule for these exams will be released once the results are declared.