MP Board Results' Date, Time Confirmed; Check Here

MP Board results 2019: MP Board results will be announced by 11.00 am tomorrow. Both MP Board 10th result and MP Board 12th result will be uploaded on the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) by 11.00 am on May 10, according to updates available on the official websites. The MPBSE Board results are being announced for annual examinations held in March and April this year. 12th exams were held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019 while the 10th Class exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 March this year.

According to reports, around 20 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board exams this year, out of which a total of 11 lakh students are awaiting MP Board 10th results.

Madhya Pradesh Board results 2019: 10th result time

HSC (Class 10th) examination 2019 results will be announced on May 15, 2019 11:00 am.

Madhya Pradesh Board results 2019: 12th result time

HSSC (12th Class) examination 2019 results will be announced on May 15, 2019 11:00 am.

MP Board results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your MP Board results 2019:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on either of the link given there of MP Board 12th result or MP Board 10th result

Step 3 : Enter your examination details

Step 4 : Submit the details and check your MP Board results from next page.

Candidates, who have downloaded the results after the declaration, may take a printout of their mark sheet appears on their gadget. For official purpose, the students will need to get hold of their official mark sheets from the schools or from the respective authorities.

MP Board Class 10 exams for which the MP Board results expected to be released tomorrow began on March 1 with third language papers including Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Persian, Arabic, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya and ended with Hindi on March 7.

