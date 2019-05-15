MP Board 10th, 12th Results Declared: Live Updates

MP Board Result 2019 on SMS

The MP Board results are available through SMS service also.

MP Board results can be accessed after sending an SMS to the numbers provided by the Board.

According to report, for MP Board 10th results, the format for sending SMS is:

MP10spaceRollnumber (eg. MP10 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750.

For MP Board 12th results, the format for sending SMS is:

MP12spaceRollnumber (eg. MP12 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750.