MP Board 10th, 12th Results Declared: Live Updates

MP 10th result, and MP 12th result has been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) today. The result is available on mpresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 15, 2019 11:24 IST
MP Board Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced result for both, class 10 and class 12 board examinations. MP 10th result and MP 12th result is  available on the board's official website. The MP Board result, like last year, was also announced in a press conference, while also being released simultaneously ion the board's official website. In 2018 too, the board had released the result for both 10th and 12th on the same day. Some reports have suggested that more than 20 lakh students sat for the board examinations (including both class 10 and class 12) in Madhya Pradesh this year. For class 12, MPBSE will also be releasing result for Vocational stream students apart from the usual Science, Arts, and Commerce stream results.

MP 10th Result, MP 12th Result 2019: Live Updates


May 15, 2019
11:24 (IST)
MP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared: 61.32 per cent pass
MP 10th result has been released. 5,30,272 students have passed in total. 
May 15, 2019
11:17 (IST)
MP 10th Result: Gagan Dixit tops with 99.8 per cent
Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have topped in class 10 exam with 499 marks and 99.8 per cent. Second topper is Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar with 497 marks. There are six students at the thrid spot with 496 marks. 
May 15, 2019
11:13 (IST)
MP 12th Toppers: Arya Jain tops Science stream (Maths Group)
Drishti Sanodia has topped in Arts stream with 479 marks. Arya Jain is Science stream topper for Maths group with 486 marks. Vivek Gupta has topped in Commerce stream with 486 marks. In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia has topped with 481 marks. Srijan Srivastava has topped in Science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. Pratiksha Sharma is Fine Arts and Home Science group topper with 476 marks. 
May 15, 2019
11:08 (IST)
MP 10th Result: 61.32 per cent pass
61.32 per cent students have passed in class 10 examination. In class 10, pass percentage among girls is 63.69 per cent and among boys is 59.15 per cent. 
May 15, 2019
11:05 (IST)
MP 12th Result: 72.37 per cent pass
72.37 per cent students have passed in class 12th examination. Pass percentage for girls is 76.31 per cent and for boys is 68.94 per cent. 
May 15, 2019
11:03 (IST)
MP 10th Result, MP 12th Result Declared
MP 10th result and MP 12th result has been released on the official website.
May 15, 2019
10:53 (IST)
MP Board Result 2019 on SMS
The MP Board results are available through SMS service also.
MP Board results can be accessed after sending an SMS to the numbers provided by the Board. 
According to report, for MP Board 10th results, the format for sending SMS is:
MP10spaceRollnumber (eg. MP10 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750. 
For MP Board 12th results, the format for sending SMS is:
MP12spaceRollnumber (eg. MP12 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750. 
May 15, 2019
10:40 (IST)
MP Board Results 2019: Direct Links to check you result
MPBSE results are expected to be released on the official results websites of MP Board, www.mpresults.nic.in.
May 15, 2019
10:36 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister sends his wishes for students

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister, yesterday, tweeted to wish good luck to students awaiting their board exam results.

May 15, 2019
10:33 (IST)
MPBSE 10th, 12th Result shortly
Studenst should keep their examination roll number at hand. The result will be released shortly. 
May 15, 2019
10:30 (IST)
MP Board Result 2019 on mobile app
According to reports, the MP Board results are also available on MPBSE mobile app, Know Your Result app or the Fast Result app. Both the apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store. 
May 15, 2019
10:26 (IST)
MP Board 12th Results 2019 : Important Points
The MPBSE Class 12 results will be released on official websites,mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in at 11 am today. 
May 15, 2019
10:17 (IST)
MP 10th Result 2019: Where, How To Check
MP 10th result 2019 will be released today. The result will be available at 11 am on mpresults.nic.in. 
May 15, 2019
10:09 (IST)
MP Board Result 2019 @ Mpbse.nic.in, Mpresults.nic.in: Apps, Website, SMS Service
The MPBSE results will be released on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students will have other options to check their results as well- mobile app, SMS etc. 
May 15, 2019
09:52 (IST)
MP Board Result 2019 for Class 10, Class 12: Important Points
MP board results will be released at 11 am today. Check important points here. 
May 15, 2019
09:46 (IST)
MP 10th Result, MP 12th Result: No Change in result time
MPBSE has made no change in the result time and the MP 10th result and MP 12th result shall be available on mpresults.nic.in at 11:00 am. 
May 15, 2019
09:27 (IST)
MP Board Results in less than two hours
MP 10th result and MP 12th result will be available on the official portals from 11 am today. Students can check their respective result using their examination roll number. 
May 15, 2019
09:10 (IST)
MP Board Result: 'Ruk Jana Nahi' Exam
For those students who do not qualify in MP 10th or MP 12th exam, there will be the option of 'Ruk Jana Nahi' exam conducted by MPSOS which gives another chance to students to clear their exams in the same academic year. 
May 15, 2019
08:41 (IST)
MP 10th Result, MP 12th Result Today @ Mpresults.nic.in
Not much time is left and students can expect their result shortly. According to the official results portal, the MP 10th result, MP 12th result, and MP 12th Vocational result will be released at 11 am.
May 15, 2019
08:30 (IST)
MP 10th Result, MP 12th Result: Press conference details
MP 10th result and MP 12th result, like last year, are expected to be announced in a press conference where the names of the state toppers will also be announced. 
May 15, 2019
08:04 (IST)
MP Board Exam Dates in 2019
12th exams were held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019 while the 10th Class exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 March this year.
May 15, 2019
07:44 (IST)
MP Board Result 2019 Today
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce class 10 and class 12 results today on the board's official results portal. 
