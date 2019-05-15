MP Board 10th, 12th Results Declared: Live Updates

MP Board Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced result for both, class 10 and class 12 board examinations. MP 10th result and MP 12th result is available on the board's official website. The MP Board result, like last year, was also announced in a press conference, while also being released simultaneously ion the board's official website. In 2018 too, the board had released the result for both 10th and 12th on the same day. Some reports have suggested that more than 20 lakh students sat for the board examinations (including both class 10 and class 12) in Madhya Pradesh this year. For class 12, MPBSE will also be releasing result for Vocational stream students apart from the usual Science, Arts, and Commerce stream results.
MP 10th Result, MP 12th Result 2019: Live Updates
MP 10th result has been released. 5,30,272 students have passed in total.
Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have topped in class 10 exam with 499 marks and 99.8 per cent. Second topper is Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar with 497 marks. There are six students at the thrid spot with 496 marks.
Drishti Sanodia has topped in Arts stream with 479 marks. Arya Jain is Science stream topper for Maths group with 486 marks. Vivek Gupta has topped in Commerce stream with 486 marks. In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia has topped with 481 marks. Srijan Srivastava has topped in Science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. Pratiksha Sharma is Fine Arts and Home Science group topper with 476 marks.
61.32 per cent students have passed in class 10 examination. In class 10, pass percentage among girls is 63.69 per cent and among boys is 59.15 per cent.
72.37 per cent students have passed in class 12th examination. Pass percentage for girls is 76.31 per cent and for boys is 68.94 per cent.
MP 10th result and MP 12th result has been released on the official website.
MPBSE results are expected to be released on the official results websites of MP Board, www.mpresults.nic.in.
Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister, yesterday, tweeted to wish good luck to students awaiting their board exam results.
MP बोर्ड के 10वीं और 12वीं के परिणाम कल आ रहे है।- Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 14, 2019
सफल विद्यार्थियों को मेरी बधाई और शुभकामनाएं
लेकिन जिन विद्यार्थियों के उम्मीद के मुताबिक़ परिणाम नहीं आये,वे भी निराश ना हो,पुनः मेहनत करे,सफलता आपके कदम चूमेगी,जिंदगी में कई अवसर आयेंगे,एक असफलता से सफलता की राह रूकती नहीं है।
Studenst should keep their examination roll number at hand. The result will be released shortly.
According to reports, the MP Board results are also available on MPBSE mobile app, Know Your Result app or the Fast Result app. Both the apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store.
The MPBSE Class 12 results will be released on official websites,mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in at 11 am today.
MP 10th result 2019 will be released today. The result will be available at 11 am on mpresults.nic.in.
The MPBSE results will be released on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students will have other options to check their results as well- mobile app, SMS etc.
MP board results will be released at 11 am today. Check important points here.
MPBSE has made no change in the result time and the MP 10th result and MP 12th result shall be available on mpresults.nic.in at 11:00 am.
MP 10th result and MP 12th result will be available on the official portals from 11 am today. Students can check their respective result using their examination roll number.
For those students who do not qualify in MP 10th or MP 12th exam, there will be the option of 'Ruk Jana Nahi' exam conducted by MPSOS which gives another chance to students to clear their exams in the same academic year.
Not much time is left and students can expect their result shortly. According to the official results portal, the MP 10th result, MP 12th result, and MP 12th Vocational result will be released at 11 am.
MP 10th result and MP 12th result, like last year, are expected to be announced in a press conference where the names of the state toppers will also be announced.
12th exams were held from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019 while the 10th Class exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 March this year.