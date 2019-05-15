Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Result Out; 144 Students In Top 10 Spots

MP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared

In a close competition to their CBSE counterparts, 144 students have shared the top 10 spots in Madhya Pradesh class 10 board exam. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar have clinched the top spot in Madhya Pradesh class 10 board exam. The two students have secured one mark less than the total marks, and have joined the league of CBSE and ICSE toppers. Dipendra Kumar Ahriwar has secured the second position by with 497 marks. Six students have shared the third spot with 496 marks.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10 result on the official website mpresults.nic.in.

Government schools have registered 62.05% result. In non-government schools the pass percentage is 60.70%.

A total of 874510 students had registered for the class 10 board exam this year under the MP Board among which 866725 students took the exam. The overall pass percentage is 61.32%.

While 63.69% of the girl students have qualified the class 10 board exam, the pass percentage among boys is 59.15%.

335738 students have secured first division, 192083 students have been placed in second division and 2451 have secured marks in third division.

231251 students have failed the MP Board class 10 exam this year and 103230 students will take the supplementary exam.

Results of 1963 candidates have been withheld.

The Board has also released the class 12 board result today, which is available on the same result portal.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.