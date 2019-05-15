MP Board Results Declared; 72.37 Per Cent Pass in 12th, 61.32 Per Cent Pass In 10th

MP board 10th, 12th result released @ mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the 10th and 12th board examination result. 72.37 per cent students have passed in class 12th examination. Pass percentage for girls is 76.31 per cent and for boys is 68.94 per cent. Drishti Sanodia has topped in Arts stream with 479 marks. Arya Jain is Science stream topper for Maths group with 486 marks. Vivek Gupta has topped in Commerce stream with 486 marks. In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia has topped with 481 marks. Srijan Srivastava has topped in Science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. Pratiksha Sharma is Fine Arts and Home Science group topper with 476 marks.

61.32 per cent students have passed in class 10 examination. In class 10, pass percentage among girls is 63.69 per cent and among boys is 59.15 per cent. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have topped in class 10 exam with 499 marks and 99.8 per cent. Second topper is Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar with 497 marks. There are six students at the third spot with 496 marks.

The result was announced in a press conference and is also available on the board's official website. More than 20 lakh students had appeared in the board examinations in Madhya Pradesh. Students will also be able to check their MP 10th result or MP 12th result through apps available on Google Play Store. MPBSE has also released Mp 12th Vocational result.

MP 10th Result, 12th Result Declared: Live Updates

MP 10th Result, MP 12th Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: www.mpresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the HSC exam result link for class 10 result and HSSC exam result link for class 12 result.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

According to reports, the MP Board results are also available on MPBSE mobile app, Know Your Result app or the Fast Result app. Both the apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

