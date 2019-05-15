MP Board 12th Results 2019 Today, Here's How To Check

MP Board 12th results 2019: The results will be announced on www.mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE results 2019: MP Board will declare the Class 10 results anytime soon. According to official updates, the MP Board 12th results 2019 will be announced today along with the MP Board 10th results. The results will be released on official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The MP Board 12th results are being announced for the annual board exams held in March and April this year. Neighboring states Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh had released their Class 10 and 12th results in last one month. Rajasthan is expected to release its 12th results for Science and Commerce streams today.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE held 12th exams from March 3, 2019 to April 2, 2019 while the 10th Class exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 March this year.

MP Board 12th results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your MP Board results 2019:

Step One: Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the MP Board 12th result link

Step Three: Enter your examination details

Step Four: Submit the details and check your MP Board results from next page.

For those students who do not qualify in MP 10th or MP 12th exam, there will be the option of 'Ruk Jana Nahi' exam conducted by MPSOS which gives another chance to students to clear their exams in the same academic year.

