Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Result Today: Important Points

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10th and class 12th board results today. Check MP board result. The MP board 10th result and MP board 12th result will be released at 11 am. Reportedly 20 lakh students sat for board examinations conducted by MPBSE this year. This includes approximately 11 lakh students who appeared for MP 10th board exams. MP Board had last year too released the results for class 10 and class 12 on the same day. Last year, MP Board 10th and 12th results were announced on May 14 in which 66 per cent students passed in Class 10 and 68 per cent students passed in Class 12.

MP Board Result 2019 Soon; Apps, Websites And SMS Service Details Here

Immediately after downloading the MP board results students can retain a copy of the online mark statement. The online mark sheet can't be used for official purpose. However it can be used as a reference. Original mark sheet will be issued by the Board soon after the result declaration.

For those students who do not qualify in MP 10th or MP 12th exam, there will be the option of 'Ruk Jana Nahi' exam conducted by MPSOS which gives another chance to students to clear their exams in the same academic year.

MP board 12th exams were held from March 3, 2019 to April 2 while the MP board 10th Class exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 March this year.

