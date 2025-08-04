Affair, Fake Case Threat: Madhya Pradesh Family's Mass Suicide

Days after four members of a family died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her lover have been arrested for inciting their deaths. The mass suicide by a 45-year-old man, his 70-year-old mother, and two teenage children (daughter and son), on the night of July 25 and 26, had triggered shockwaves across the country.

Investigation into the case revealed that the man, Manohar Lodhi's wife Draupadi, was having an affair with his childhood friend, Surendra. The family was aware of the illicit relationship and had asked them to break it off.

However, the two told the family members that they could not live without each other.

Draupadi's daughter, Shivani (18), had seen her with her lover in an intimate position many times, officials said.

When the family kept objecting to their relationship, Draupadi threatened them with filing fake cases of dowry harassment.

Tired of the mental and societal pressure, Draupadi's husband, his mother, and two children consumed Sulphas tablets. While Draupadi's mother-in-law and son died on the spot, Manohar and their daughter died while they were being taken to the hospital.

"As the girl and her father were in serious condition, they were referred to the Sagar district hospital. The girl died before she could be shifted, while her father breathed his last during transit in the ambulance," on-duty doctor at Khurai civil hospital, Varsha Kesharwani, said.

Draupadi and Surendra have been sent to jail, officials said.

"The investigation revealed that the illegal relationship between Manohar's wife and her lover is the main reason behind this suicide. Both the accused were arrested and presented in the court, from where they have been sent to jail," Town Inspector, Yogendra Singh, said.