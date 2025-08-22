Advertisement
Eloped Couple Found Dead In Chandigarh Hotel, Police Suspect Suicide

Arshad, a factory worker, and the 17-year-old had run away from their home in Begarazpur village on August 18.

Read Time: 2 mins
The couple found dead on Thursday, and suspected to have ingested poison. (Representational)
  • A 21-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend were found dead in Chandigarh hotel
  • The couple eloped from Begarazpur village on August 18 before their deaths on Thursday
  • Police suspect both ingested poison, supported by a suicide note found at the scene
Muzaffarnagar:

A 21-year-old man and his underage girlfriend were found dead in a hotel room in Chandigarh, days after eloping, police on Friday said.

Arshad, a factory worker, and the 17-year-old had run away from their home in Begarazpur village on August 18. They were found dead on Thursday, and suspected to have ingested poison, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said the girl's family had filed an abduction complaint against Arshad two days ago.

"The bodies were discovered in a hotel in Chandigarh, along with a suicide note. In the note, the couple stated that they were taking their own lives," the SSP said.

While they were missing, some Hindu activists also had pressured police to look for the couple.

Muzaffarnagar police were informed about the deaths by their Chandigarh counterparts on Thursday night.

Police sources said the girl had left for school on August 18 but did not return home.

The two had reportedly been in a relationship for some time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

