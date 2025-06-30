Advertisement
Kerala Couple Found Dead At Home, Suicide Suspected: Cops

The incident came to light after Vishnu's mother was unable to contact them by phone. Following enquiries by neighbours, both were found dead.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kerala Couple Found Dead At Home, Suicide Suspected: Cops
The couple had been living in a rented house in Panayappalam for the past 6 months. (Representational)
  • A man and his wife were found dead in their rented home on Monday morning
  • The dead were identified as Rashmi, a nursing superintendent, and her husband Vishnu, a contract worker
  • The couple had been residing in a rented house in Panayappalam(Kerala) for six months
Kottayam:

A man and his wife were found dead in their rented home near Erattupetta on Monday morning, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

The dead have been identified as Rashmi (35), a nursing superintendent at a private hospital, and her husband, Vishnu (36), a contract worker, police said.

The couple had been living in a rented house in Panayappalam for the past six months.

The incident came to light after Vishnu's mother was unable to contact them by phone. Following enquiries by neighbours, both were found dead, with their hands tied using what appeared to be medical adhesive tape.

The bodies of Vishnu and Rashmi were discovered lying close together, police added.

While preliminary indications suggest suicide, police stated an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

NDTV News
