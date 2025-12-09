Voting Begins In Key Kerala Local Body Polls

Voters in seven districts of Kerala began casting ballots on Tuesday in the first phase of crucial local elections, viewed by many as a key indicator ahead of next year's state legislative assembly contest.

Polling began at 7 am for the local bodies in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam with ballots being cast until 6 pm.

Electorates in the remaining districts- Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod- will vote on December 11.

According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome of 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.

Results for all 1,199 local bodies are scheduled to be announced on December 13.

The election is being closely watched as a semi-final for the main political battle in the southern state.

All major parties claim to hold an edge in the voting.

The opposition Congress party is hoping public concern over the high-profile Sabarimala gold missing case will work in its favour.

Meanwhile, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), is banking on its record of development schemes and welfare pensions to secure support.

The BJP, which is striving to make deeper inroads into the state, is campaigning strongly on a platform that includes sensitive religious issues like the management of the Sabarimala temple.

As voters cast their ballots in the first seven districts, political campaigning in the remaining seven districts was set to end on Tuesday evening.

