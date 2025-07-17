Interfaith Couple Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Four Months After Marriage

A young couple from different communities, who got married four months ago, was found dead in the Laxmi Nagar colony under the Amberpet police station limits in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The police say the couple died by suicide and hung themselves, they have registered a case and shifted the two dead bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to an inspector of the Amberpet police station, "A young couple, Asia Hashim Khan, 29, from Uttar Pradesh and Pavan Kumavath, 21, from Rajasthan, who got married four months ago, were found dead in their rented house in Laxmi Nagar, Golnaka. The couple had been facing financial difficulties, which had led to minor disputes."

The police suspect that when no one was at home, the couple allegedly hung themselves using a saree tied to the ceiling fan. The bodies were sent to the Osmania mortuary for post-mortem examination.

"We have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into the matter," said the inspector.

In another incident, a man named Chandu Naik was shot dead by some unknown people in Shalivahana Nagar of Hyderabad, in the early hours of Tuesday, said the Malakpet Police.

Naik was out for a morning walk at the park when he was shot at and was found dead by the police. The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital, and the case is being registered.

