MP Board Result 2019 Declared; Apps, Websites And SMS Service Details Here

MPBSE results 2019: The results announced on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE results 2019: MP Board results for both Class 10 and Class 12 students have been announced today at 11.00 am. Both MP Board 10th result and MP Board 12th result have been uploaded on the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE. The MPBSE Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 are being declared for annual examinations held in March and April this year. MPBSE 12th exams were held from March 3 to April 2, while the MPBSE 10th Class exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 March this year.

According to reports, around 20 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board exams this year, out of which a total of 11 lakh students are awaiting MP Board 10th results.

MP Board results 2019: Apps to check your results

According to reports, the MP Board results are available on MPBSE mobile app, Know Your Result app or the Fast Result app. Both the apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store. After downloading the apps, candidates may check their MP Board 10th result and MP Board 12th result through entering their roll numbers.

Times of India reported that the candidates may log in to mpmobile.gov.in to check their results through the mobile browser.

MP Board results 2019: Websites to check your results

The students may check their MP Board 10th results and MP Board 12th results from these websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

MP Board results 2019: SMS service



The MP Board results are available through SMS service also.

MP Board results can be accessed after sending an SMS to the numbers provided by the Board.

According to report, for MP Board 10th results, the format for sending SMS is:

MP10spaceRollnumber (eg. MP10 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750.

For MP Board 12th results, the format for sending SMS is:

MP12spaceRollnumber (eg. MP12 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be downloaded from third party portals like examresults.net.

