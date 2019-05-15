MP Board Results 2019 Out: 3 Simple Steps To Check Using Mobiles

Www.mpresults.nic.in 2019: MPBSE results are hosted on this official website.

MP Board results 2019: Checking your MP Board 10th results and MP Board 12th results is very easy. The results for both Class 12 and Class 10 students have been announced today on the official websites. The results are expected to be announced by 11.00 am today. The MP Board results are hosted on the official website of MP Board, www.mpbse.nic.in and also on the MP Board results website hosted by National Informatics Centre or NIC, www.mpresults.nic.in. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE (also known as MP Board) held the board exams for the MP Board results are expected today in March and April this year.

MP Board Results 2019: Three Simple Steps To Check Using Mobiles

Before venturing out to downloading your MP Board 10th result and MP Board 10th result, the candidates and parents should make one thing sure: You have a good internet connection. After making that sure, follow the steps given here to download your MP Board results for both Class 10 and Class 12:

Step 1 - Visit the direct link given here and click on any of the MP Board result link given as below

HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019

HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019

HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019

Step 2 - Enter your examination details

Step 3 - Submit the details and check your MP Board results from next page.

