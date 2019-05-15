MP Board To Release 10th Result Today: Important Points

MP 10th result will be announced today @ mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release result for close to 20 lakh board students today. Approximately 11 lakh of these students had appeared for 10th board examination. The 10th board examination in Madhya Pradesh was conducted from March 1 to 27 March this year. MP Board Class 10 exams f began on March 1 with third language papers including Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Persian, Arabic, French, Russian, Kannada and Oriya and ended with Hindi on March 27.

MP 10th, 12th Result Today: Live Updates

MP 10th Result 2019: Where To Check?

The MP Board 10th result will be available on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Madhya Pradesh - mpresults.nic.in. The result link could also be accessed from results.nic.in.

The MP 10th result will also be released on some private result hosting websites such as Indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc. Students can check their result on these websites as well but are advised to cross-check their grades/marks from the link available on the official website as well.

MP 10th Result 2019: When To Check?

MP 10th result will be available at 11 am today. Students will then be able to check their result from the websites mentioned above.

MP 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Students can check MP 10th result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the link for 'HSC (class 10) Examination Result'.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your marks.

Students can take a printout of their result from the website. This will be treated as provisional marks sheet until the original issued by the board.

