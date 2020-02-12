JKBOSE 11th Result For Kashmir Division Declared. Direct Link Here

JKBOSE result 2020: JKBOSE 11th Class result has been released at jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE result 2020: JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE 11th result of the annual examinations held for the Kashmir division. The JKBOSE Class 11 results of the Kashmir division annual students have been released on the official portal of the Board at jkbose.ac.in. Before this, the JKBOSE released JKBOSE 11th result for Jammu winter zone on Feburary 7, 2020. The JKBOSE 11th Class results have also been released on the portal of Board's official results partner India Results at indiaresults.com.

The JKBOSE, the official state level education body which conducts annual and bi-annual cirtificate examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students, released the Class 10 results for Kargil division and Class 12 results for Leh division recently.

JKBOSE 11th result: Direct link

Candidates who are searching for JKBOSE 11th result may download their results from the links provided here:

JKBOSE 11th result of Annual 2019 Kashmir Division

JKBOSE conducts and releases result for class 10 and class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh division. It was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

Meanwhile, the class 10th and class 12th exam for annual session regular 2020 summer zone Jammu division will begin in February. The practical exams for class 12th will be held before the theory exams. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for both the exams.

