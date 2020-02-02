JKBOSE Class 11 Result For Kargil, Kashmir Divisions Out. Direct Link Here

JKBOSE 11th result: JKBOSE Class 11 result released on the official portal of the Board at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE result 2020: JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education released JKBOSE 11th result for the Kargil and Kashmir divisions. The JKBOSE Class 11 results have been released on the official portal of the Board at jkbose.ac.in. Before this, The JKBOSE, the official state level education body which conducts annual and bi-annual cirtificate examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students, released the Class 10 results for Kargil division and Class 12 results for Leh division recently.

The Board had released the result for Jammu Division a couple of days before. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their result through the Board's official website.

JKBOSE 11th result: Direct links

Candidates who are searching for JKBOSE 11th result may download their results from the links provided here:

JKBOSE 11th Result Of Bi-Annual, 2018-19 of District Kargil

JKBOSE 11th Result Of Bi-Annual, 2018-19 of Kashmir Division

JKBOSE conducts and releases result for class 10 and class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh division. It was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

Meanwhile, the class 10th and class 12th exam for annual session regular 2020 summer zone Jammu division will begin in February. The practical exams for class 12th will be held before the theory exams. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for both the exams.

