JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2024 Released, Check Details

JKBOSE Class 11 2024 Result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 results for 2024. Students who took the Class 11 board exams this year can check and download their results by visiting the official website, jkbose.nic.in. They are required to enter their roll number and registration number to access the result.

JKBOSE Class 11 2024: Steps To Check Result

Visit the official website of the board, jkbose.nic.in

Click on the JKBOSE Class 11 result link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials - Roll Number and Registration Number

Check the results appearing on the screen and download it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Marksheet: Details Mentioned

Student's Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Parents' Name

School Name

Subject Name and Code

Subject Marks

Total Scores

Grades

Division

Qualifying Status

JKBOSE Class 10 2024: Results

The JKBOSE Class 10 results were released on June 13. An overall pass percentage of 79.25% has been registered this year. Of the total 1,46,136 students, nearly 1,15,816 have qualified. Girls have outnumbered boys with 81.10% passing, compared to 77.33% for boys. The maximum pass percentage was recorded in the Hindi subject with 96% passing. The second highest was recorded in Social Studies with 92%, followed by Urdu with 91%. Around 88% of students qualified in Mathematics, 87% in Science, and 83% in English. The exam was conducted from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and from April 4 to May 9 in the hard zone.